6 Healthy Cooking Oils for Good Health
Producer: Riya Ashok
The monounsaturated fats in olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, are thought to be heart-healthy fats.
Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) found in coconut oil may have health advantages such as increasing metabolism.
Similar to olive oil, avocado oil has a high monounsaturated fat content.
Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are present in a healthy proportion in canola oil, which can promote heart health due to its low content of saturated fat.
Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a kind of omega-3 fatty acid, is abundant in flaxseed oil.
Polyunsaturated lipids, notably omega-6 fatty acids, are abundant in grapeseed oil.