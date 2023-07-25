Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
6 Healthy
Indian Breakfast
Dishes To Start Your
Day
“Have breakfast like a King, lunch like a peasant and dinner like a beggar” is a famous proverb we all swear by.
Until the 14th century, many around the globe considered consuming an early morning meal a sin, as the name means ‘breaking the overnight fast’.
However, with time, the practice changed. Breakfast is now touted to be one of the most important meals of the day.
Paranthas are stuffed with a mixture of potato, onion, paneer, and many more, along with a few spices that are easy to assemble for morning breakfast.
Poha
is one of the staple breakfast recipes made with onions, potato and flattened rice.
Chole bhatura/kulcha
is a favourite in northern India. Masaledar chickpea with soft and crispy fried bhatura or tandoor baked kulcha with butter lassi are a hot favourite.
Fermented and easy-to-digest, idli is a South Indian breakfast sensation, served with sambar and coconut chutney.
Made with chickpea flour, semolina, curd and turmeric, dhokla is best to start your day, which keeps you light the entire day.
Wheat dalia cooked with veggies and lentils makes for a healthy breakfast option to start your day.