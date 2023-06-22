6 Healthy Oats Recipes For Breakfast
Oats are a whole grain with a number of nutritional benefits.
Oats are filled with fibre and antioxidant properties that can lower blood pressure and also help in your weight loss journey.
It is considered to be a healthy and low-calorie breakfast and has emerged as a favourite of many.
Oats chilla: These savoury pancakes are fluffy and crispy. Adding nutritional quotient to this dish are gram flour, spices, carrots, chillies, and coriander leaves.
Oats smoothie: Oats in a smoothie might not sound like a good idea to many, but with the right ingredients, it can be a delicious breakfast or mid-day meal for you.
Oats soup: Vegetable oats soup is a quick and easy recipe that can be had for breakfast or dinner. You can make this soup with carrots, French beans, sweet corn, mushrooms, and broccoli.
Oats egg omelette: This protein-rich food is an excellent breakfast option. This can be made quickly without any prior planning. The omelette is filling and heavy too.
Oats idli: Made just like normal idli, just replace the rice batter with powdered oats batter. It is best enjoyed with sambar and chutney.
Masala oats: Oats flavoured with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric make for a healthy breakfast. It is easy to cook and can be ready within no time.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More