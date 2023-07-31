6 Herbs for Women’s Wellness and Health
Producer: Riya Ashok
The best possible production of breast milk in nursing moms is one of the most well-known benefits of fenugreek.
Red clover stimulates the body’s lymphatic processes, encourages detoxification, and supports good skin.
Hibiscus is used to control the menstrual cycle and is rich in vitamin C, minerals, and antioxidants.
Peppermint tea can ease headaches, assist digestion, combat bacterial infections, and lessen menstrual cramps.
Vitamin C, flavonoids, carotenoids, polyphenols, catechins, and other phytochemicals that support healthy and youthful skin can be found in rosehips.
Rhodiola promotes immunity, lowers inflammation, supports blood sugar imbalance, and works to counteract the damaging effects of stress.