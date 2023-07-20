6 Interesting Kulfi Flavours To Try This Summer

There is no such thing as a bad or good time to eat dessert if you are a sucker for sweetmeats.
During the summer months, there are numerous desserts and beverages to cool and refresh you.
Still, no one, believe it or not, can compete with the humble kulfi!
Strawberry-infused Kulfi: Strawberries are always popular because of their flavour and aroma. To make this, you just need the goodness of strawberry puree, milk, sugar, cream, and cardamom.
Spiced Coffee Kulfi: This is another dynamic kulfi flavour that uses common ingredients to create a delicious dessert. It uses ingredients such as cardamom, cinnamon, and star anise with coffee.
Lychee Rabri Kulfi: You have probably eaten lychee as a fruit, but have you ever tried lychee kulfi? To make this one-of-a-kind kulfi, you will need milk, khoya, lychee, almonds, cashew nuts, and pistachios.
Badam Kulfi: This kulfi is delicious, has a unique texture from the almonds, and is drool-worthy in every way. To make this at home, you just need milk, sugar, almonds finely chopped, cornflour and a few saffron strands.
Mango Kulfi: It’s aromatic, flavourful, and yummy. For this delightful mango kulfi, you will need ingredients like mango puree, condensed milk, double cream, lime juice, pistachio nuts, and freshly grated coconut.
Rose Kulfi: What’s better than rose kulfi to relish this summer? To make it, you just need one evaporated milk can, sweetened condensed milk and rose syrup.