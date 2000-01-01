6 K-Drama Locations You Can Visit In South Korea
Seoul, the vibrant capital of South Korea, is a city that effortlessly blends modernity with rich cultural heritage.
Seoul has become a hotbed for K-drama enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the captivating world of their favourite shows.
Let’s take you on a K-drama-inspired journey through 6 remarkable locations in Seoul that have graced our screens.
The Namsan Tower has made countless appearances in popular dramas like My Love from the Star and Legend of the Blue Sea. Take a romantic stroll along the famous ‘Locks of Love’ fence.
Bukchon Hanok Village is a picturesque neighbourhood lined with traditional Hanok houses. It has served as the backdrop for numerous period dramas, including the widely adored Reply 1988.
Lotte World Tower has become an integral part of Seoul’s skyline. This architectural masterpiece played a significant role in the hit drama The King: Eternal Monarch.
A historical gem nestled in the heart of Seoul, Deoksugung Palace has graced the screens in various dramas, such as Love in the Moonlight. Wander through its majestic gates and serene gardens.
No K-drama-inspired adventure would be complete without a visit to Myeongdong Shopping Street. Featured in numerous dramas, including You Beautiful, it offers a vibrant shopping and dining experience.
Taean-gun is the setting for the fictional North Korean village from the popular K-drama Crash Landing On You. It is conveniently located just three hours away from Seoul.
