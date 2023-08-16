6 Lesser-Known Facts About Kedarnath

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
There are various theories saying that Raja Bhoj of Malwa, who had ruled between the years of 1076 and 1099 AD had built the temple. Another theory suggests that Adi Shankaracharya had built it during the 8th century.
Geologists claim that the temple of Kedarnath was under snow for nearly 400 years, around 1300-1900 AD, a period known as the Little Ice Age.
While Kedarnath Dham remains closed for six months, and the presiding deity is shifted to Ukhimath, the Kedarnath Dham temple remains lighted up from the inside with the help of an eternal flame or Akhand Jyoti which miraculously does not extinguish.