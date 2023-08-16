Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 Lesser-Known Facts About Kedarnath

While it is not exactly known as to who constructed the temple, Kedarnath has been a pilgrimage site since ancient times.

One of the earliest references to the holy site is in the Skanda Purana where it is written that Shiva released the holy water from his matted hair, resulting in the formation of the River Ganges.

Historically, Kedarnath was definitely a prominent pilgrimage centre by the 12th century, when it is mentioned in Kritya-kalpataru written by the Gahadavala minister Bhatta Lakshmidhara.

There are various theories saying that Raja Bhoj of Malwa, who had ruled between the years of 1076 and 1099 AD had built the temple. Another theory suggests that Adi Shankaracharya had built it during the 8th century.

Geologists claim that the temple of Kedarnath was under snow for nearly 400 years, around 1300-1900 AD, a period known as the Little Ice Age.

Legend says that the temple is always blessed with the omniscient presence of Lord Shiva who protects the shrine.

The main idol of Lord Shiva in the Kedarnath temple is a conical three faced lingam and not the usual ones we see.

While Kedarnath Dham remains closed for six months, and the presiding deity is shifted to Ukhimath, the Kedarnath Dham temple remains lighted up from the inside with the help of an eternal flame or Akhand Jyoti which miraculously does not extinguish.