6 Lifestyle Changes For Longer Life

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Engaging in regular physical activity has numerous benefits for both physical and mental health.
A nutrient-rich diet provides essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support a strong immune system, maintain a healthy weight, and reduce the risk of chronic illnesses.
Establish a consistent sleep routine, create a cozy sleep haven, and bid adieu to electronic devices before bedtime.
Combat stress with a repertoire of stress-reducing activities like mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or pursuing hobbies that ignite your passion.
Spend time with loved ones, join social groups or clubs, participate in community activities, and develop new friendships.
Quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption to moderate levels or abstaining from it altogether can lead to substantial health improvements.