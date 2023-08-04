6 Lifestyle Changes To Reverse Liver Disease
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, saturated fats, and sugary beverages
Aim for a healthy weight through regular exercise and portion control to reduce strain on the liver
Minimize or eliminate alcohol consumption to prevent further liver damage.
Drink plenty of water to aid liver function and detoxification
Engage in moderate physical activity to improve overall health and support liver health
Limit exposure to environmental toxins and chemicals that can harm the liver.
