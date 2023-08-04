6 Lifestyle Changes To Reverse Liver Disease 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, saturated fats, and sugary beverages

Aim for a healthy weight through regular exercise and portion control to reduce strain on the liver

Minimize or eliminate alcohol consumption to prevent further liver damage.

Drink plenty of water to aid liver function and detoxification

Engage in moderate physical activity to improve overall health and support liver health

Limit exposure to environmental toxins and chemicals that can harm the liver.

