6 Monsoon Skincare Tips To Implement Into Your Routines

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Double cleansing is nothing but using two an oil based cleanser followed by a water-based one. 

A healthy skin barrier can be maintained with a toner that balances the natural pH of your skin during increased humidity

Water-based moisturizers are lightweight and won’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin

Exfoliating your lips 1-2 times a week with a gentle lip scrub can help remove dead skin cells, control chapping and make them soft

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 50, to avoid harmful UV rays from damaging your skin

Clay masks are excellent for absorbing excess oil, unclogging pores, and removing impurities, making them ideal for monsoon