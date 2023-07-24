6 Monsoon Skincare Tips To Implement Into Your Routines
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Double cleansing is nothing but using two an oil based cleanser followed by a water-based one.
A healthy skin barrier can be maintained with a toner that balances the natural pH of your skin during increased humidity
Water-based moisturizers are lightweight and won’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin
Exfoliating your lips 1-2 times a week with a gentle lip scrub can help remove dead skin cells, control chapping and make them soft
Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 50, to avoid harmful UV rays from damaging your skin
Clay masks are excellent for absorbing excess oil, unclogging pores, and removing impurities, making them ideal for monsoon