6 Must-try Traditional
Dishes from Odisha
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is a popular Hindu festival that takes place in Puri, Odisha.
The yatra, celebrating Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra’s journey to and fro from their aunt’s house, will start today on June 20.
During the Rath Yatra, there are
several traditional foods that are
prepared and offered as prasad
(blessed food) to Lord Jagannath and
then distributed among the devotees.
Dalma is a mix of lentils and vegetables and is prepared without oil. It was added to the President’s food menu after a special request from former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam.
If you are a vegetarian, you need to try this perfect mix of vegetables. Santula is a vegetable curry mostly served with rice or Indian bread.
Made from pressed cottage cheese, Rasabali is deep-fried till it reddens. This sweet dish is diverse and delicious. The best place to try Rasabali is the Jagannath Temple.
Made from rice, Pitha is a sweet dish and is served as different versions in Puri. Some of these versions are Mandha Pitha, Endhuri Pitha, Arisa Pitha and Chakuli Pitha.
Best served at sweet shops around the Jagannath Temple, Chenna Poda is a sweet dish which is cooked for several hours. It is made from cottage cheese and caramelised sugar.
Another delicacy during Rath Yatra is Khaja. Refined wheat flour with sugar is made into layered dough, with or without dry fruit or other stuffing, and lightly fried in oil to make khaja.
