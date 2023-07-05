Heading 3

6 Must-Visit Places

in Sikkim

One of the highest motorable roads in the world, this is a mountain pass in the Himalayan peaks

Nathula Pass

The world's third highest mountain is a famous among tourists and trekkers alike!

Kanchenjunga Mountains

Located at an elevation of 12,313 ft, the lake reflects different colours with change of seasons

Tsomgo Lake

Ban Jhakri Falls

Ban Jhakri Falls is a natural waterfall at an elevation of approximately 30mtrs or 98 ft,
and is one of nature’s phenomenon

Set at a height of 4500 ft,
Phodong Monastery gives a picture-perfect view of deep valleys and towering mountains

Phodong Monastery

Ravangala

Ravangla is famous for its exotic flora and fauna, snow-clad mountains and majestic waterfalls

