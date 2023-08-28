6 Nutrients That Pets Must Have
Producer: Riya Ashok
Protein is essential for body maintenance, tissue growth, and repair. It supplies amino acids, the building blocks of many different bodily systems.
Pets, particularly carnivores, don’t need as many carbohydrates as people do, but they still need some in their diet.
In addition to being essential for the absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), fats are concentrated sources of energy.
Minerals are necessary for healthy bone growth, neurological health, fluid balance, and a number of enzymatic processes.
Perhaps the most important nutrient is water. It is necessary for digestion, the movement of nutrients, controlling body temperature, and general biological function.