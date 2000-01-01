6 Off-beat Hill Stations To Visit This Monsoon
Escape the tourist crowds and discover a world of tranquility, breathtaking landscapes, and refreshing serenity in unexplored scenic hill stations.
As the summer heat gives way to the pleasant embrace of the approaching monsoon, it’s time to embark on a journey to uncharted territories.
While popular hill stations may be thronged by tourists, there is a world waiting to be discovered in the unexplored scenic hill stations around the country.
Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh is known for its picturesque landscapes, lush green valleys, and serene surroundings. It offers opportunities for trekking, nature walks, and bird watching.
Mawsynram, Meghalaya: Mawsynram holds the Guinness World Record for being the wettest place on Earth. It is known for its breathtaking waterfalls, scenic landscapes, and misty clouds.
Haflong, the only hill station in Assam, is known for its pristine beauty, pleasant climate, and rich cultural heritage.
Madikeri, Karnataka: Madikeri is the main town in Coorg and serves as a gateway to the region. It is known for its coffee plantations, misty hills, and spice estates.
Mandu, Madhya Pradesh: It is a historic and picturesque destination known for it rich cultural heritage and architectural marvels. The location boasts lush greenery, waterfalls, and scenic landscapes.
Chakrata, Uttarakhand: Chakrata offers a perfect escape from the bustling city life. The hill station is adorned with lush green forests, majestic mountains, and meandering streams.
