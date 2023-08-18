6 Plants That Can Grow From Leaves

Producer:  Nishad T

Numerous succulent plants, including snake plants produces new plants from their leaves.

Snake Plant

African Violets can produce new plantlets if it is properly removed and placed in an appropriate growth medium.

African Violets

The margins of the leaves of this succulent plant, also known as Mother of Thousands generate small plantlets.

Kalanchoe

The veins of a healthy Begonia leaf can produce new plants when placed in an appropriate condition.

Begonia

Spider Plants create more spiderettes which an be divided and planted for more Spider Plants to grow.

Spider Plant

By allowing the cut end of a healthy leaf to callus before planting it in soil, Jade Plants may be reproduced from leaves.

Jade Plant