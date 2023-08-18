6 Plants That Can Grow From Leaves
Numerous succulent plants, including snake plants produces new plants from their leaves.
Snake Plant
African Violets
can produce new plantlets if it is properly removed and placed in an appropriate growth medium.
African Violets
The margins of the leaves of this succulent plant, also known as
Mother of Thousands
generate small plantlets.
Kalanchoe
The veins of a healthy Begonia leaf can produce new plants when placed in an appropriate condition.
Begonia
Spider Plants create more spiderettes which an be divided and planted for more Spider Plants to grow.
Spider Plant
By allowing the cut end of a healthy leaf to callus before planting it in soil, Jade Plants may be reproduced from leaves.
Jade Plant