6 Quick Ways To Give Your Kitchen A Facelift

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Maximise utilitarian purchases by investing in tools that serve a function and look aesthetically pleasing. Get a big chopping block or board set that’s colourful and edgy or a knife set that looks appealing and leave them in a corner of the counter as a decor element.
There are always nooks in the kitchen we don’t know what to do with. Consider adding drama to these corners with a bold planter. This gives a healthy confluence of bold and chic.
There is always that see-through glass cabinet in the kitchen that gives away the secrets of your cooking ways. Use this space to add colour and drama by filling up your staples in see through storage jars.
Accents of light always give a space a glamorous look and feel. Install some LED strips inside cabinets or over countertops to eliminate shadows and immediately make your kitchen look like it’s gone through an upgrade.
Invest in some cool serve ware to give a luxe feel to the kitchen and the dining area. A colourful bowl with a freshly cooked traditional homemade dish can make a sea of difference about cooking, eating and making dining experiences more memorable.