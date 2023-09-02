6 Remedies for Dry, Itchy Scalp
Producer: Riya Ashok
Active chemicals included in over-the-counter dandruff shampoos such salicylic acid or ketoconazole can help manage flakiness.
To assist fight dryness, apply a moisturiser or oil that is suitable for the scalp.
Hot water can remove the natural oils from the scalp, causing dryness and flakiness.
When hair products like gels, hairsprays, or style creams are used excessively, the buildup on the scalp can cause flakiness.
Deficits in some nutrients can cause dry, flaky skin, notably on the scalp.
Stress at a high level might make scalp problems worse.