6 Signs Of Diabetes You Should Know
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Frequent Urination: Increased need to urinate, day and night.
Excessive Thirst: Feeling constantly thirsty and unable to quench it.
Unexplained Weight Loss: Losing weight despite regular eating.
Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired even without physical exertion.
Blurry Vision: Vision changes due to high blood sugar levels.
Slow Healing: Cuts and bruises taking longer to heal than usual.