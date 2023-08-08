 6 Signs Of Diabetes You Should Know

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Frequent Urination: Increased need to urinate, day and night.

Excessive Thirst: Feeling constantly thirsty and unable to quench it.

Unexplained Weight Loss: Losing weight despite regular eating.

Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired even without physical exertion.

Blurry Vision: Vision changes due to high blood sugar levels.

Slow Healing: Cuts and bruises taking longer to heal than usual.