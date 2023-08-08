6 Signs Of Smiling Depression

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Appearance of Happiness: Outwardly seeming fine despite inner struggles.

Social Engagement: Maintaining social interactions while feeling low.

High Functionality: Able to perform daily tasks despite emotional pain.

Masking Feelings: Hiding true emotions behind a cheerful facade.

Low Self-Worth: Deep feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.

Isolation: Despite socializing, feeling emotionally isolated and empty.