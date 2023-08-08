6 Signs Of Smiling Depression
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Appearance of Happiness: Outwardly seeming fine despite inner struggles.
Social Engagement: Maintaining social interactions while feeling low.
High Functionality: Able to perform daily tasks despite emotional pain.
Masking Feelings: Hiding true emotions behind a cheerful facade.
Low Self-Worth: Deep feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt.
Isolation: Despite socializing, feeling emotionally isolated and empty.