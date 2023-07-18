6 Signs That Scream You’re  The Rebound Girl 

Producer:  Priyanka Das

The relationship escalates rapidly, with intense emotions and declarations of love early on

Constant Comparisons: Your partner frequently mentions their ex or compares you to them

Emotional Unavailability: They struggle to fully open up or are hesitant to commit emotionally

Lack of Closure: There’s unresolved emotional baggage from their previous relationship

Hot and Cold Behavior: They oscillate between being loving and distant, sending mixed signals

They hide aspects of their life indicating they may not be ready for something serious.