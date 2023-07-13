6 Signs to Help You Spot A Dismissive Avoidant Partner
They tend to steer clear of personal or emotional topics or conversations.
When faced with vulnerable topics, they often resort to humor or sarcasm.
Dismissive avoidants often take great pride in their independence and self-sufficiency.
They often struggle with future plans, especially that involves commitments.
They tend to prioritize their own needs and personal space over the needs of others.
They take things very slowly when it comes to building intimate connections.