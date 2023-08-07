Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
6 Simple Tips For Your Child To Deliver
Independence Day Speech
With Independence Day around the corner, it’s time to buckle up your kid for an impressive speech that will leave their teachers impressed.
It is important that you inspire and educate them about India’s struggle for independence.
Here are some invaluable tips to help your child prepare for the D-day.
Make them aware of the facts about the struggle. They should know the meaning of the national anthem, colours of the national flag, and the
national emblem
.
Accentuate the speech by adding famous quotes of significant people.
Make them practice the speech many times. It’s best if they are able to memorise it instead of reading out from their notes.
Teach your kid to emote well, stand upright, and make eye contact with the audience.
Do not make the speech super lengthy as it would bore the target audience.
The speech should have a memorable beginning and an inspiring conclusion.