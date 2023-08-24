6 Skincare Tips for Your Newborn

Avoid overcomplicating their skincare routine or utilising harsh products.

Babies don’t require everyday bathing. 

Use a gentle, hypoallergenic baby soap or cleaner when taking a bath. 

Use a soft, clean towel to gently pat your baby’s skin dry after bath time. 

Apply a mild, fragrance-free baby moisturiser after bath time to avoid dryness.

To avoid diaper rash, change wet or dirty diapers right away. 