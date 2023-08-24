6 Skincare Tips for Your Newborn
Producer: Riya Ashok
Avoid overcomplicating their skincare routine or utilising harsh products.
Babies don’t require everyday bathing.
Use a gentle, hypoallergenic baby soap or cleaner when taking a bath.
9 Friendship Day Gift Ideas
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Editor: Peuli Bakshi
Use a soft, clean towel to gently pat your baby’s skin dry after bath time.
Apply a mild, fragrance-free baby moisturiser after bath time to avoid dryness.
To avoid diaper rash, change wet or dirty diapers right away.