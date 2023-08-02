6 Steps to Take After Unprotected Sex
Producer: Riya Ashok
Bacteria can be flushed out of your system by urinating quickly after having intercourse.
Using intrauterine devices (IUDs) within five days (120 hours) of unprotected sex can prevent conception.
Two weeks after engaging in unprotected sex, it’s a good idea for you to be tested, especially if you’re not in an exclusive relationship.
Pregnancy tests are usually best left to be taken about three weeks following unprotected sex if you’re worried about an unintended pregnancy.
Making an appointment with a sexual and reproductive health professional can help you understand how your body functions and spot issues early.