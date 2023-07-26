Producer: Priyanka Das
6
Surprising
Health Benefits Of
Coffee
Coffee is a beverage known for its ability to boost your energy levels.
Many people depend on their daily cup of joy, right when they start their day or unwinding a long tiring day.
Did you know that drinking coffee on a daily basis offers some incredible health benefits?
According to the research, a number of factors including antioxidant effects or anti-inflammatory effects, may reduce the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, while drinking a cup of coffee.
Drinking two or more cups of coffee every day could protect against heart failure and may lower the risk of strokes and cardiovascular diseases.
Caffeine intake has been associated with reducing fat storage and supporting gut health, both of which are beneficial for weight management.
According to research, drinking coffee or consumption of caffeine was significantly associated with decreased risk of depression.
Studies show that caffeine present in coffee could help people suffering from Parkinson’s disease manage their uncontrollable movements.
Studies also show that drinking 3 to 5 cups of coffee per day was associated with a decreased risk of dementia-Alzheimer’s disease.