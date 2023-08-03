6 Sweet Snacks That Are Diabetes-Friendly
Producer: Riya Ashok
Dark chocolate can be a wonderful and nutritious method to sate your sweet desire when consumed in moderation.
Fresh pear consumption may also be a successful method for diabetics to reduce their blood sugar.
Compared to eating rice alone, having an apple before rice helped lower blood sugar levels.
Antioxidants found in abundance in red grapes may help reduce oxidative stress and guard against diabetes-related health issues.
Including chia seeds in your diet may result in decreased diastolic blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
Bananas have a low glycemic index and are a rich source of fibre, both of which may help to control blood sugar levels.