6 Tactics to Deal With Stained Nails
Keep your nails dry and spotless.
To keep your nails from getting more damaged or discoloured, trim them regularly.
Do not pick or bite at your nails as this can make the issue worse.
When treating yellowed nails, stay away from nail polish and artificial nails.
Sometimes, discoloured nails can be a sign of a more serious health issue.
If a fungal infection is the cause of the discolouration, prescription antifungal creams, ointments, or nail lacquers may work well.