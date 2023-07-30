6 Things A Woman Wants In A Man

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Respect: A woman wants a man who respects her opinions, choices, and boundaries

Communication: Honest and open communication is essential for a strong connection.

Support: Emotional support and encouragement in pursuing her goals and dreams

Trustworthiness: Trust is vital; she seeks a man who keeps his promises

Sense of humor: A man who can make her laugh and bring joy to the relationship

Equality: A partner who believes in and practices gender equality in all aspects of life