6 Things A Woman Wants In A Man
Respect: A woman wants a man who respects her opinions, choices, and boundaries
Communication: Honest and open communication is essential for a strong connection.
Support: Emotional support and encouragement in pursuing her goals and dreams
Trustworthiness: Trust is vital; she seeks a man who keeps his promises
Sense of humor: A man who can make her laugh and bring joy to the relationship
Equality: A partner who believes in and practices gender equality in all aspects of life