Every year, the sacred month of Sawan captivates devotees with its spiritual significance. In 2023, Sawan commenced on July 4 and will grace us until August 31. You can receive Lord Shiva's blessing by donating these six things on a Sawan Monday. If you have a weak moon, donating rice can help strengthen its influence. By offering rice to the needy, you can seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. Wearing Rudraksha can help an individual to come out from all problems. Whereas, donating Rudraksha can help to increase wealth and also release you from mental and physical troubles. Donating black sesame on Mondays can help you get relief from mental stress. It will also help you to boost your self-confidence. If you have Kalsarp Dosh, then donating a pair of snakes made of copper, bronze, or silver on Sawan Monday is believed to reduce the effect. If you intend to remove obstacles from your life and seek success in any specific work then you may donate silver shivling in a temple on Sawan Monday. If your relationship is facing problems, it is believed that donating jaggery to lord Shiva or feeding a cow can help. It is considered that jaggery can also help you to get rid of financial crisis.