all you need to know about depression

Producer:  Navneet Vyasan

Depression can be more than a constant state of sadness or feeling “blue.”

Some affect your mood and others affect your body. Symptoms may also be ongoing or come and go.

There may be a chemical imbalance in parts of the brain that manage mood, thoughts, sleep etc. 

You’re at a higher risk for developing depression if you have a family history of depression or another mood disorder.

There’s a greater risk for depression if the frontal lobe of your brain is less active. 

 A history of substance or alcohol misuse can affect your risk.