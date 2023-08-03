all you need to know about depression
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Depression can be more than a constant state of sadness or feeling “blue.”
Some affect your mood and others affect your body. Symptoms may also be ongoing or come and go.
There may be a chemical imbalance in parts of the brain that manage mood, thoughts, sleep etc.
You’re at a higher risk for developing depression if you have a family history of depression or another mood disorder.
There’s a greater risk for depression if the frontal lobe of your brain is less active.
A history of substance or alcohol misuse can affect your risk.