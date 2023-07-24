6 Things To Remember Before Hitting The Gym

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Set Clear Goals: Define your fitness objectives, whether it’s weight loss, muscle gain, or overall fitness, to tailor your workout accordingly

Warm-Up: Always warm up before exercising to prevent injuries and improve performance

Proper Form: Learn the correct form for exercises to avoid injuries and maximize results

Hydration: Stay well-hydrated throughout your workout to maintain energy levels and aid in recovery.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to any discomfort or pain during exercise and modify your routine if necessary to prevent injuries.

Rest and Recovery: Allow your body sufficient time to rest and recover between workouts to avoid overtraining.