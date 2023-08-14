6 Things To Remember Before You Have Sex For The First Time
The build-up to the first time you have sex is huge.
And so, it’s quite natural for a lot of misconceptions to arise about sex, protection, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and even pregnancy.
The possibility of experiencing pain during penetrative intercourse can put one on the edge. So, keep these points in mind.
Communication is the key. Discuss with your partner your doubts or concerns. Be honest with each other. Talking about it will help you with your anxiety and help your partner understand you better.
Make sure that the vagina is lubricated before the penetration. Foreplay can help your vagina be more relaxed, and make your first experience less painful. You can also use a lube.
You can try to ease the pain by trying different positions. Go for easy positions which are comfortable for you. If deep penetration hurts, you can use a pillow under your pelvic area for additional support as it will help you open your legs wide.
While it’s normal to have high expectations, and mental checklists, be fair with yourself and your partner.
Do not rush into it. Take your time. Let it be slow and gentle. Allow yourself to relax as much as you can and enjoy the moment. Take time to get aroused. Direct your partner if you like certain stimulations at certain places. Find a pace and rhythm that suits you both.
Protection and contraception are not just about not getting pregnant. STIs and urinary tract infections (UTIs) can also be passed on during sex. Take condoms and contraceptives very seriously.