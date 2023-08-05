6 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Wallet
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Aadhar Card:
Contains sensitive information, risking identity theft
PINs and Passwords:
Prone to unauthorized access if lost or stolen
Spare Keys:
Increases vulnerability to theft and home intrusion.
Excessive Cash:
Raises the risk of financial loss in case of theft or misplacement.
Unprotected Contact Information:
Personal data can be exploited if wallet is lost.
Unnecessary Personal Identifiers:
Avoid carrying unnecessary items that could compromise your security and privacy.