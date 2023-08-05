6 Things You Should Never Keep In Your Wallet

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Aadhar Card: Contains sensitive information, risking identity theft

PINs and Passwords: Prone to unauthorized access if lost or stolen

Spare Keys: Increases vulnerability to theft and home intrusion.

Excessive Cash: Raises the risk of financial loss in case of theft or misplacement.

Unprotected Contact Information: Personal data can be exploited if wallet is lost.

Unnecessary Personal Identifiers: Avoid carrying unnecessary items that could compromise your security and privacy.