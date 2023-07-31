6 Times Deepika Padukone Served In Sultry Attires
Producer: Riya Ashok
On Monday night, Deepika Padukone shocked the internet when she shared a flashback photo of herself in a black and white bikini.
The Norma Kamali collection includes this golden metallic bathing suit. They chose a bare lip colour, smoky eye shadow, and mascara for their cosmetics
Padukone looked lovely in the yellow monokini by Louisa Ballaou, which had a plunging neckline and an asymmetric halter neck.
For the promotion of her OTT release Gehraiyaan, the actress wore an orange monokini, and we have to say that she killed this look.
In a red bikini, Deepika Padukone looked lovely and hot as she posed for Elle by the shore.
She is wearing exquisite white swimsuit while the sun is shining on her toned back and she has a sultry expression in her heavily kohled eye