Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

6 Times When You Must Avoid Sex

Maintaining a healthy sex life includes distinguishing when to and when not to say yes.

Be it for mental or physical reasons, an individual should know intimacy should be off the table if it can adversely affect your well-being and that of your partner as well.

Physical intimacy under any compulsion pushes one into feeling guilty, being remorseful, and even regretting the decision.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) develops in any part of the urinary system, and causes irritation and pain. While undergoing treatment for UTIs, one must abstain from having sex as it can worsen the situation.

Some conflicts are difficult to address, but sex cannot be one’s escape from such scenarios. Comfort level should always be given utmost priority and the topic of conflict should be resolved through communication.

Waxing makes sensitive areas prone to infections and irritation. It is recommended to wait at least a day or two to get physically intimate with your partner. It allows one to heal completely from the aftermath of waxing.

Yeast infection is a fungal infection that occurs in the vagina and causes intense itchiness, irritation and discharge. This infection is contagious and hence there’s always a possibility of your partner contracting it from you.

Unprotected sex puts one at risk of contracting STDs, but also involves the risk of unwanted pregnancy.

Drugs and alcohol mess with your ability to make a fair judgment and give consent. Sex should be avoided when under the influence any narcotic substance or alcohol.