6 Times When You Must Avoid Sex

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
Some conflicts are difficult to address, but sex cannot be one’s escape from such scenarios. Comfort level should always be given utmost priority and the topic of conflict should be resolved through communication.
Waxing makes sensitive areas prone to infections and irritation. It is recommended to wait at least a day or two to get physically intimate with your partner. It allows one to heal completely from the aftermath of waxing.
Yeast infection is a fungal infection that occurs in the vagina and causes intense itchiness, irritation and discharge. This infection is contagious and hence there’s always a possibility of your partner contracting it from you.