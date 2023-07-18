Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
6 Tips For Oily Skin In Humid Weather
Our skin undergoes a number of changes in response to weather variations.
Oily skin is a typical skin issue during the monsoon season.
Acne, plugged pores, blackheads, whiteheads, and a very oily skin texture can all be results of excessive oil production.
Start by consuming less oil in your diet. Eat less fried and oily meals.
Riboflavin, a vitamin B2 deficiency, can also cause oily skin. As a result, add foods like
spinach, wheat germ, and chickpeas
to your diet.
Ensure that you are adequately hydrated to maintain the health of your skin.
Never go to bed wearing makeup. You run the danger of blocking your pores and giving bacteria a place to flourish.
Use a mild moisturiser and drink some water to ensure that your skin is radiant when you wake up.
Always apply a mud pack at least once each week to remove extra oil. It is a fantastic treatment for oily skin.