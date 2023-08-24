6 Tips for Pampering Hair After Hair Treatments

Producer:  Riya Ashok

Choose a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to wash your hair after a hair treatment.

Use a nourishing conditioner on a regular basis that is suitable for your hair type and demands.

Give your hair deep conditioning masks or treatments once or twice a week. 

Avoid using hairdryers, straighteners, and curling irons on your hair frequently. 

Change to satin or silk pillowcases instead of cotton ones since they reduce friction.

Plan routine trims every 6 to 8 weeks to remove split ends and encourage wholesome hair development. 