6 Tips To Design Your Kitchen According To Vastu

Following the traditional Indian form of architecture, also known as Vastu Shastra, can potentially bring good vibes to your living space.
One of the most crucial parts of a house is the kitchen. With some help from Vastu, you can convert your kitchen into a place that sends out healthy vibes.
The Lord of Fire is most effective in the southeast direction of a home, hence the ideal placement of the kitchen is in the southeast direction.
Objects that represent fire, like gas stoves, cylinders, microwave ovens, toasters, and others, should be placed in the southeast part of the kitchen.
If, for some reason, you are unable to construct a kitchen in the southeast direction, choose the northwest direction.
Make sure that the kitchen is never constructed in the north, north-east, or south-west directions of the home since it will drastically ruin relationships between family members.
The washbasins, cleaning area, water pipes, kitchen drain, or any other water element should be in the north or northeast direction inside the kitchen, opposite the fire elements.
The refrigerator be placed in the southwest direction to help you overcome obstacles in life. This positioning will also ensure a peaceful kitchen environment.
The washbasins and cooking items, including the gas cylinder and oven, should not be kept on the same platform or adjacent to each other since both fire and water are opposing elements.