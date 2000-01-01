6 Tips To
Improve
Eyesight
In today’s digital era, screens have
become inseparable from our daily
lives. However, excessive screen
time can strain our eyes and
potentially harm our vision.
Prolonged use of laptops,
smartphones, and other
electronic devices may
contribute to weakened
eyesight and various eye-
related problems.
Fortunately, there are steps
you can take to improve
and preserve good vision.
Experience the rejuvenating power of
yoga to nourish your eyes. Embrace
the practice of blinking exercises, eye
rotations, and up-down movements, to
promote relaxation in your
eye muscles.
+ + +
+
+
+
Smoking increases the chances
of developing various eye diseases
and can damage the optic nerve.
Quitting smoking or avoiding
exposure to secondhand smoke
can greatly benefit your eye health.
Maintain a healthy and balanced
diet that includes nutrient-rich
foods. Dark, leafy greens such as
spinach and kale are excellent
sources of vitamins and minerals
that promote eye health.
Protect your eyes from the
harmful effects of UV rays by
wearing sunglasses. Prolonged
exposure to UV rays can increase
the risk of cataracts and other
sun-related eye conditions.
Prioritise getting enough quality
sleep each night, ideally aiming
for 7-8 hours. A good night’s
sleep allows your eyes to rest
and rejuvenate, reducing eye
strain and fatigue.
Every 20 minutes, take a break
from the screen and focus on an
object approximately 20 feet away
for 20 seconds. This practice
helps relax the eye muscles and
reduce eye fatigue.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More