6 Tips To Improve Gut Health

Legumes and nuts are healthy for the body but they also contain phytic acid that makes it difficult for our gut to absorb the nutrients from them. However, soaking these nuts and legumes removes the phytic acid, making it easier for our gut to digest the food.
If an individual’s gut health is not good, they should simply avoid eating raw food. If people with poor gut eat raw sprouts and veggies, their gut health will worsen and will further make them feel bloated and uneasy.