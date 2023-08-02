Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

6 Tips To Improve Gut Health

Having good digestion is important as it contributes to the overall wellness of an individual.

On the contrary, a poor one could give us various health problems from constipation, anemia to endless skin problems.

A few changes in your routine and diet can help you get rid of digestive troubles.

A couple of food items, referred to as virudh ahara, do not go together. Some of these combinations include, fruit and milk, honey and hot water, fish and milk, cold and hot foods. So, one should avoid it.

Legumes and nuts are healthy for the body but they also contain phytic acid that makes it difficult for our gut to absorb the nutrients from them. However, soaking these nuts and legumes removes the phytic acid, making it easier for our gut to digest the food.

Post lunch, sit in Vajrasana as it helps in improving the blood circulation in your abdomen. This will make digestion and absorption easier.

Buttermilk is obtained after churning butter from the cream. This slightly sour liquid, which is packed with probiotic benefits, is ideal for cooling the stomach and relieving symptoms of acidity.

There is no scope of negotiation when it comes to movement. Regular walking is important for a healthy digestion. If you are too busy to exercise, walk at least 5000 steps daily.

If an individual’s gut health is not good, they should simply avoid eating raw food. If people with poor gut eat raw sprouts and veggies, their gut health will worsen and will further make them feel bloated and uneasy.