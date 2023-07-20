Producer: Priyanka Das
6 Tips To Keep Tomatoes Fresh Longer
Tomatoes are a big topic of discussion these days, thanks to their skyrocketing prices.
It has become essential to store tomatoes well – to save money and avoid wastage.
Follow these six tips to keep your tomatoes ripe and firm for a longer time.
It’s best to keep unripe tomatoes outside the refrigerator. They thrive in room temperature instead.
All ripe tomatoes should be inside the fridge to retain their flavour.
Prevent bacteria entering into your tomatoes by keeping them step side down.
You can further lock out moisture by using a biodegradable tape
over the stem.
Do not overcrowd your storage area with too many tomatoes. It prevents airflow and promotes rotting.
If you wish to store a half-used tomato, cover it with an airtight seal to maintain its taste and texture.