6 Tips To Make Your Makeup Last Longer
Makeup is not just to hide your blemishes and dark spots, it boosts your confidence, too.
Therefore, it is important that you take appropriate care of your
makeup kit
.
Because in case you don’t, you will end up either replacing the makeup collection quite often or your makeup might cause a reaction or allergies on your skin.
When another person uses your makeup, it might absorb the bacteria from their skin which will further ruin your makeup. Sharing makeup can also cause allergies that may deteriorate the skin as well.
Never forget to check the expiry date of products while buying makeup. Buying products, which are close to their expiry date can come back to bite you later.
Makeup brushes deserve extra care as you use them to apply all sorts of products. Over time, the product residue gets stuck in between the bristles, which requires regular cleaning.
Here is a tip for using mascara, do not push the mascara stick up and down. Because while doing this, it comes into contact with external air which may lead to the growth of bacteria.
Makeup should always be stored in a cold, dark, and dry place. Out in the open, the products can get contaminated.
Skincare products are usually oil-based or water-based. If you want your products to last long, it is better you choose the former.