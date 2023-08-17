Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 Tips to Take Care of Your Money Plant

Money plant, also known as golden pathos, is a popular house plant.

These plants don’t require much amount of water or constant care. They can survive in extreme heat. 

But improper care may cause them to whither away. It may lead to dryness, dehydration, and brown dead leaves.

Change the soil

Due to improper care, the soil tends to dry out which further leads to dry brownish leaves. Drainage of water from the soil can also lead to dry leaves.

Use proper manure

You can use natural manure like cow dung which enhances the growth of the plant. This will help the plant to revive its growth and reduce the dryness.

Avoid direct sunlight

Usually direct sunlight and improper watering can lead to dryness. Indirect sunlight can help the money plant grow better.

Place it in water

Money plants can grow in water as well. You are required to change the water from time to time; while changing the water you can put an aspirin for better growth.

Don’t put too much water

It is also important to not put too much water on your money plant, else it will die. Too much moisture will cause damp soil which will decay roots. 

Provide humidity

It is always important to check whether the plant requires extra humidity, especially if it is kept in an extremely dry place or air-conditioned environment.