6 Tips To Take Care Of Your Tulsi Plant

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Sunlight: Place your Tulsi plant where it can receive 6-8 hours of sunlight daily

Watering: Keep the soil consistently moist, not soggy, and water when the top inch feels dry

Pot and Soil: Use well-draining soil and a pot with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging

Pruning: Regularly pinch off the tips to encourage bushy growth and remove any dead leaves

Fertilizing: Feed with a balanced liquid fertilizer every 4-6 weeks during the growing season

Protection: Shield from extreme cold, strong winds, and pests; consider bringing indoors during winter