6 Tips To Take Care Of Your Tulsi Plant
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Sunlight: Place your Tulsi plant where it can receive 6-8 hours of sunlight daily
Watering: Keep the soil consistently moist, not soggy, and water when the top inch feels dry
Pot and Soil: Use well-draining soil and a pot with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging
Pruning: Regularly pinch off the tips to encourage bushy growth and remove any dead leaves
Fertilizing: Feed with a balanced liquid fertilizer every 4-6 weeks during the growing season
Protection: Shield from extreme cold, strong winds, and pests; consider bringing indoors during winter