6 Traditional Parsi Dishes You Must Try 

The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, marks the onset of spring and the dawn of new opportunities.
With roots tracing back to ancient Persia, this vibrant festival holds immense significance for Parsis worldwide. It symbolizes renewal, growth, and the triumph of light over darkness.
In honour of this meaningful occasion, here is a list of six traditional Parsi recipes that exemplify the flavours and culinary customs of this vibrant community.
Delicate fish fillets are marinated in a paste of green chillies, coriander, and mint, wrapped in banana leaves, and gently steamed.
Dhansak, often referred to as the ‘Sunday ritual,’ is a savoury lentil stew enriched with meat, vegetables, and a medley of spices.
It is a mutton curry topped with crisp potato straws, and considered a beloved Parsi comfort food.
This semolina pudding, enriched with ghee, cardamom, and nuts, embodies the essence of Parsi hospitality.
Infused with the essence of nutmeg and topped with caramelized sugar, this baked custard represents the sweetness the new year brings.
It is a rose-flavoured milkshake adorned with basil seeds, vermicelli, and ice cream.