6 Types of Fevers in Monsoon

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

During the monsoon season, viral fevers are prevalent due to increased virus activity

Monsoon season is a common time to contract dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquito 

Malaria is transmitted through mosquito bites caused by a parasite

Typhoid fever, resulting from infection with the Salmonella Typhi bacteria, spreads through contaminated food or water

Leptospirosis fever is caused by bacteria and is contracted when individuals encounter polluted water in flood-prone areas

Cchikungunya, a viral infection can cause sudden high fever, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and rash