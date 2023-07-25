6 Types of Fevers in Monsoon
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
During the monsoon season, viral fevers are prevalent due to increased virus activity
Monsoon season is a common time to contract dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquito
Malaria is transmitted through mosquito bites caused by a parasite
Typhoid fever, resulting from infection with the Salmonella Typhi bacteria, spreads through contaminated food or water
Leptospirosis fever is caused by bacteria and is contracted when individuals encounter polluted water in flood-prone areas
Cchikungunya, a viral infection can cause sudden high fever, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and rash