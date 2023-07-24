Producer: Priyanka Das
6 Types Of
Millets
To Include In Your Daily Diet
A lot of importance is given to the consumption of rice and wheat, when one plans their diet.
But these two can be easily replaced by the mighty millets, which are much more nutritious and healthy.
Millets are healthy whole grains – they are gluten-free, loaded with protein, fiber, and antioxidants.
Rich in iron, ragi is required by our body to produce haemoglobin in the red blood cells. It is loaded with calcium and potassium.
Jowar or sorghum is loaded with nutrients including Vitamin B, magnesium, and antioxidants like flavonoids, phenolic acids, and tannins.
Buckwheat is a gluten-free grain which is a good source of protein, fibre, and energy. It helps in shedding kilos, lowers blood pressure, and improves cardiovascular health.
Bajra is known as the pearl millet. It has a variety of nutrients including protein, fibre, magnesium, iron, and calcium. It is one of the best choices of grain if the aim is to shed kilos.
Amaranth is rich in fibre, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. It also a high amount of manganese, exceeding the daily nutrient needs in just one serving.
Foxtail millet is rich in iron and calcium; this grain helps to strengthen the immune system and it also balances the blood sugar level in the body.