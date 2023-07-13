6 Types of Vitamin B And Their Health Benefits

Different types of Vitamin B are essential for various bodily functions, including energy metabolism, nervous health system, and the production of red blood cells.
Vitamin B2, or Riboflavin, is essential for maintaining healthy skin and eyes. It supports the production of red blood cells and promotes optimal energy metabolism.
Vitamin B3, commonly referred to as Niacin, is involved in energy production and cellular metabolism. It helps convert food into energy and supports the digestive system.
Vitamin B5, or Pantothenic Acid, is necessary for synthesis of various substances in the body, including fats, proteins, and carbohydrates. It plays a crucial role in energy metabolism.
Vitamin B6, known as Pyridoxine, is involved in over 100 enzymatic reactions in the body. It plays a vital role in the metabolism of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.
Vitamin B12, or Cobalamin, is crucial for formation of red blood cells and in maintaining a healthy nervous system. It plays a vital role in DNA synthesis and supports optimal brain function.