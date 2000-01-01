6 Unhealthy Foods You Should Avoid Eating
What we eat directly impacts our health. Consuming unhealthy foods regularly can lead to a host of health problems.
While many of us know that sugary snacks and fast food can be detrimental to our health, there are certain foods that are even worse.
These foods are often high in calories, saturated fats, and additives, making them a recipe for disaster.
Margarine and refined oils: Branded as healthy, they have zero nutritional value, and contain refined trans and unsaturated fatty acids that disturb your lipid profile and raise insulin levels.
Packaged snacks and quick bites: Biscuits, cookies, ready-to-eat oats, namkeen, cereals, muesli, chips, bakery, etc. generally contain refined flour, sugar, and oils.
Processed meat and meat products: Bacon, sausages, ham, salami, hot dogs, etc. are processed with chemical preservatives and increase your risk of cancer.
White sugar: Refined sugar has empty calories and no nutritional value and is found in jams, jellies, confectionery and bakery goods, soft drinks, fruit juices, and many others.
Saturated fats: Excess intake of saturated fats can lead to elevated blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels. Choose healthy fats from nuts, seeds, avocados and fatty fish.
Refined flour: Refined flour is a simple carbohydrate with negligible fibre. Its high glycemic index causes blood sugar to spike, increasing the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart complications.
