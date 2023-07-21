6 Vaastu Tips For Your Bedroom

Having a sad intimate life in the bedroom can be a distressing experience for individuals and couples alike.
Vaastu Shastra is based on the belief that the placement and arrangement of objects in a space can affect the flow of energy, and influence various aspects of life, including health, wealth, and relationships.
Here are some Vaastu tips for improving your intimate life in the bedroom.
The bed should be placed in the southwest corner of the bedroom, as it is believed to enhance intimacy and stability in relationships. Try investing in wooden beds rather than steel or iron ones.
Vaastu suggests using soft, soothing colours like light pink, pastel shades, or earthy tones in the bedroom. Bright or bold colours can be overly stimulating and disrupt a peaceful ambiance.
Avoid placing mirrors in the bedroom, especially facing the bed. Mirrors are believed to reflect the energy and can disrupt intimacy in relationships.
Lighting plays a significant role in setting the mood in the bedroom. Vaastu recommends using soft, warm lighting in the bedroom, such as bedside lamps or dimmers, to create a cosy and romantic atmosphere.
Keep the bedroom clean and clutter-free, as a cluttered space can create negative energy and impact intimacy. Regularly clean and organize the bedroom to promote a sense of calmness and harmony.
Limit the use of electronics in the bedroom, such as televisions, computers, or exercise equipment. Electronics can emit electromagnetic radiation that can interfere with the energy flow in the bedroom and affect intimacy.